Lubbock- Johnie H. "Jay" Gilbreth Jr., 86, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Lubbock. The family of Mr. Gilbreth will hold a memorial service at a later date and time. Arrangements were made under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors.
Johnie was born June 10, 1933 in Choctaw, Oklahoma to Ernestine and Johnie Gilbreth Sr. On February 4, 1951 he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Two years into his service Johnie married Freda Mae Dancey on May 3, 1953. They had four children and would go on to spend sixty-three years of marriage together before she preceded him in death on December 3, 2016.
During his service, Johnie received the Korean Service Medal with 3 stars; United Nations Service Metal; Korean Presidential Unit Citation; Presidential Unit Citation with 3 stars, Vietnamese Service Medal with 4 stars; Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver Star; Combat Action Ribbon; Bronze Star Medal; Purple Heart; Meritorious Mast (1966); National Defense Service Medal with 1 star. After 21 years of service Mr. Gilbreth was Honorably Discharged October 30, 1972.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernestine and Johnie Gilbreth Sr.; his loving wife Freda Mae Gilbreth and a brother Perry Gilbreth.
He is survived by his children, Robert Gilbreth of Lubbock, Cathleen Ann Gilbreth of Lubbock, Mark Gilbreth of Virginia Beach, Virginia and FJ and wife Erin Gilbreth of Astoria, New York; a brother Jim Welch of Georgia; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
