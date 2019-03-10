Lubbock- Johnnie Laverne Porter died Saturday morning, March 9, at Legacy of the South Plains. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to share some of her favorite pies from 2-3:30 pm. at Lake Ridge Chapel, followed by a graveside at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Johnnie Laverne Porter's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Johnnie was born in Aspermont, Texas, on September 20, 1917 to I. L. and Mary Elizabeth Smith.



She grew up and graduated high school in Aspermont, then attended John Tarleton College in Stephenville and business school in Abilene. Johnnie worked in the Aspermont County Clerk's office for five years.



On December 24th, 1940, she married Douglas Porter. They moved to Lubbock in 1948.



She worked with her husband in his business, Porter Sprayer Co, until his death in July 1988.



Johnnie was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.



Surviving children and grandchildren are Bill and George Porter (sons), Rania Porter, Jarrett Porter and Berkeley Burgess, Lizz and Jared Stearns, Doug Porter, and Lucy Porter. Johnnie's great-grandchildren are Dylan, Jordan, and Shea.



Johnnie always had a smile for everyone, whether old friends or strangers. In everything she did, she demonstrated her fierce love and dedication to her loved ones. She treated whomever she encountered in a way that revealed her sweet and gentle nature. The family thanks all the wonderful caregivers who were by Johnnie's side in her final years. We are all sure going to miss her. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019