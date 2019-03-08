Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Mae "Granny" Garner


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie Mae "Granny" Garner Obituary
Lubbock- 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Johnnie was born in Caldwell, TX to Ella Jones and Johnny Walker on May 26, 1930. She attended schools in Bryan, TX and also Prairie View A & M in Prairie View, TX. She volunteered her time being a foster grandparent. She leaves to cherish her memory; her children: Michele Martinez (Steve), James Vaults, Terie Jo Vaults (TJ), Cynthia Girdy, John Girdy (Addie), and Cedric Girdy (Lena); 10 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one god-son; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Word of Truth. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now