Lubbock- 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Johnnie was born in Caldwell, TX to Ella Jones and Johnny Walker on May 26, 1930. She attended schools in Bryan, TX and also Prairie View A & M in Prairie View, TX. She volunteered her time being a foster grandparent. She leaves to cherish her memory; her children: Michele Martinez (Steve), James Vaults, Terie Jo Vaults (TJ), Cynthia Girdy, John Girdy (Addie), and Cedric Girdy (Lena); 10 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one god-son; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Word of Truth. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019