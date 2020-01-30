|
|
Lubbock- 64, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rochester, TX. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, TX. Visitation will be held from today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Johnnie was born August 7, 1955 to the late Clarence and Lavada Martin in Rochester, TX. He received his education from Rochester ISD. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Johnnie was currently employed with Texas Tech University until his death. Johnnie leaves to cherish his memory; four daughters, Alethia Hackett, Amanda Martin, Nanasha (Zerick) Dickson, and Minerva Martin; one brother, Herman (Emma) Martin; two sisters, Emma (Frank) Garcia and Ethel Slaughter; sister-in-laws, Vertie Mae Martin and Vertie Jean Martin; nine grandchildren; special friend, Savoyne Osby; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020