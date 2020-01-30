Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Rochester, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Robert Martin


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Robert Martin Obituary
Lubbock- 64, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rochester, TX. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, TX. Visitation will be held from today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Johnnie was born August 7, 1955 to the late Clarence and Lavada Martin in Rochester, TX. He received his education from Rochester ISD. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Johnnie was currently employed with Texas Tech University until his death. Johnnie leaves to cherish his memory; four daughters, Alethia Hackett, Amanda Martin, Nanasha (Zerick) Dickson, and Minerva Martin; one brother, Herman (Emma) Martin; two sisters, Emma (Frank) Garcia and Ethel Slaughter; sister-in-laws, Vertie Mae Martin and Vertie Jean Martin; nine grandchildren; special friend, Savoyne Osby; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -