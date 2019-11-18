Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny G. Morin


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny G. Morin Obituary
Lubbock- Johnny G. Morin passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Johnny G. was born on January 15, 1934, to Juan and Elias Morin in Chilton, Texas. He married Alice Marquez Morin on May 5, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. Johnny served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Johnny's Machine Shop for over thirty years.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Morin; two daughters, Rosie Lee Flores, and Sandra Lopez and husband, Oscar; son, Johnny M. Morin, Jr. and wife, Patricia; eight grandchildren, Dawn Cerda and husband Eric; Felicia Morin, Johnny Morin, III, Amy Morin, Cody Morin, Shane Morin, Charles Rios and wife, Tina; and Izaiah Lopez; twelve great-grandchildren, Teri, Alison, Johnny, and Ela Cerda; Johnny, IV, Brandon, Elsa Marie, Jaidyn, Cash, and Miley Morin; Julius King Rios, and R. J. Sanchez; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Elias Morin; three sisters; and four brothers.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now