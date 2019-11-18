|
Lubbock- Johnny G. Morin passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Johnny G. was born on January 15, 1934, to Juan and Elias Morin in Chilton, Texas. He married Alice Marquez Morin on May 5, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. Johnny served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Johnny's Machine Shop for over thirty years.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Morin; two daughters, Rosie Lee Flores, and Sandra Lopez and husband, Oscar; son, Johnny M. Morin, Jr. and wife, Patricia; eight grandchildren, Dawn Cerda and husband Eric; Felicia Morin, Johnny Morin, III, Amy Morin, Cody Morin, Shane Morin, Charles Rios and wife, Tina; and Izaiah Lopez; twelve great-grandchildren, Teri, Alison, Johnny, and Ela Cerda; Johnny, IV, Brandon, Elsa Marie, Jaidyn, Cash, and Miley Morin; Julius King Rios, and R. J. Sanchez; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Elias Morin; three sisters; and four brothers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019