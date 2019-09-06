|
|
Meadow- Johnny Wayne Gregg of Meadow, Texas passed away on September 3, 2019 at Heritage Oaks Nursing Facility after a lengthy illness. He was under the great care of the facility and Interim Hospice his last few days. He was born June 30, 1935 in Littlefield, Texas to Verner and Bernice Gregg. He married his love, Donnie Quain, on December 21, 1953.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Jackye Neal of Slaton, Bryan (Joni) Gregg of McKinney, and Mike (Kim) Gregg of San Antonio. Grandchildren Brodie Neal of Slaton, Bryce Neal of Odessa, Lindsey Clary of McKinney, Kelsey (Zack) Huerta of Anna, Ashley Gregg of San Antonio, and Amber Gregg of Abilene. Great Grandchildren Teagan Singleton, Leighton Huerta, and Zayn Huerta. Johnny also has 5 siblings Joy Parker of Canyon, Janith May of McKinney, Janie McMennamy of Plainview, Judy Offield of Plainview, and Joe Gregg of Plainview.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Johnny retired from Wellman School District as Maintenance Director. He has served as a deacon of Trinity Church and Meadow's City Council.
Visitation will be at Agape Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 6 from 5-7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at Meadow Cemetery with Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Quaker Ave. Church of Christ in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019