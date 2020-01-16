Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Mahaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Mahaney


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Mahaney Obituary
Lubbock- Johnny Wade Mahaney, age 83, of Lubbock passed away January 6, 2020. He was born in Lamesa TX on March 6, 1936. John was a member of Greenlawn Church of Christ and enjoyed Thursday luncheons and playing dominoes with his many friends there. John's passions included going to his grandkids sports events, spending time in New Mexico at the family cabin on Tecolote Creek, and going fishing anytime he got the chance. He is survived by his children Wade Mahaney, Lara Mahaney, Scott Mahaney, and grandchildren Sidney, Peyton, Jake, and Kendall Mahaney. A come and go memorial reception will be held Saturday January 18 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -