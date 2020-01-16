|
Lubbock- Johnny Wade Mahaney, age 83, of Lubbock passed away January 6, 2020. He was born in Lamesa TX on March 6, 1936. John was a member of Greenlawn Church of Christ and enjoyed Thursday luncheons and playing dominoes with his many friends there. John's passions included going to his grandkids sports events, spending time in New Mexico at the family cabin on Tecolote Creek, and going fishing anytime he got the chance. He is survived by his children Wade Mahaney, Lara Mahaney, Scott Mahaney, and grandchildren Sidney, Peyton, Jake, and Kendall Mahaney. A come and go memorial reception will be held Saturday January 18 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020