Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Ray Adams


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Ray Adams Obituary
Lubbock- 61, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1958 to H. L., Sr. and Lizzie Adams in Lubbock, TX. He worked at Plains Coop until he retired. He graduated from Estacado High School. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, his ex-wife, Pegg Adams; daughter, Chelsea Adams; two sisters, Junlene Baldwin and Linda Sue Thompson; two brothers, Kenneth Adams and Dewayne Adams; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now