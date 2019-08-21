|
Lubbock- 61, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1958 to H. L., Sr. and Lizzie Adams in Lubbock, TX. He worked at Plains Coop until he retired. He graduated from Estacado High School. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, his ex-wife, Pegg Adams; daughter, Chelsea Adams; two sisters, Junlene Baldwin and Linda Sue Thompson; two brothers, Kenneth Adams and Dewayne Adams; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019