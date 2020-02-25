Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Ray Johnson Sr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Ray Johnson Sr. Obituary
Lubboxk- 59, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakeridge United Methodist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Johnny was born to Herbert and Wavie Johnson on January 28, 1961. Johnny was employed at Lakeridge United Methodist Church. Johnny leaves to his memory; his wife, Minnie Johnson; three daughters, Tamara Holman, Teknika Johnson, and Diamond Childress; son, Johnny Johnson, Jr.; four sisters, Gloria Lee, Colleen Johnson, Barbara Johnson, and Angela Mosley; two brothers, Herbert Johnson, Jr. and Donald Johnson, Sr.; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -