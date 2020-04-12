|
Lubbock- Jolene "Jo" Whitlow left Lubbock, Tx and her earthly body to begin her joyful dance with Jesus on April 8, 2020. She was born 87 years ago in Olton, Tx on December 15, 1932 to Joe and Belle Kirkpatrick. Her parents were farmers who lived in the communities of Medicine Mound, Quanah, Fargo, Chillicothe, and the Plainview area. All her family were committed Christians and were actively involved in congregations in each of the towns where they lived. Jo thoroughly enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus and teaching the Bible to younger children, beginning a life-long service of teaching children's Bible classes at the age of 13. Jo graduated from Spring Lake-Earth High School in 1950 and attended Abilene Christian University, where she easily made friends and was an exceptional student. She worked as a student in the university library and took various jobs in the summer to help pay for her education. She graduated in 1954 with honors and a degree in elementary education, beginning her first job as a teacher in Plainview, Texas after graduating from college. It was in Plainview that a friend introduced Jo to a young U.S. Air Force fighter pilot named Forrest who was home on furlough. Their first introduction was in May of 1957, and they were married in Plainview on August 16, 1957 - three months after they met. They were incredibly devoted soulmates and enjoyed 62 extraordinarily blessed years. Forrest and Jo served together for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. Jo continued to teach in public and private schools at Nellis AFB, NV; Sacramento, CA; Honolulu, HI, and Bellevue, NB. She completed her service of teaching with 19 years at Lubbock Christian School. Jo genuinely appreciated a quote from the plaque she received at her retirement from LCS which stated, "Only eternity will reveal all the blessings and achievements that resulted from Mrs. Whitlow's skills, love, and sacrifice." Jo had striking, bright blue eyes that always twinkled, particularly when she smiled - and she had the most beautiful smile. She had a keen sense of humor and an easy, winsome laugh. Jo loved to give gifts for any and all occasions, giving just the right gift for each individual for their particular situation. Jo was truly in her zone as a hostess, and she graciously hosted hundreds of bridal and baby showers and parties for church friends in her home. She was an exceptionally talented cook. There is no way to truly count how many delicious meals she lovingly prepared for family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and hungry college students. Forrest and Jo were blessed with two girls who grew to be Godly women; Denise, was born in Sacramento, CA, and Elise was born in Fairborn, OH. Denise and Elise graduated from LCS and LCU, both met their husbands at LCU, and Jo considered Warren and Scott her sons. It was through these two families that Jo was given the endearing name Ganny by Jarred, Beau, Kyler, and Kaden. This remarkable Christian woman also had other names: her students through the years called her Mrs. Whitlow, Denise and Elise called her Mom, Warren and Scott called her Jo, and Forrest called her Shug. Those left to cherish her memory are her younger sister, Joy Lynn Adcock of Amarillo, as well as a host of friends and family, including her brothers and sisters of the South Plains Church of Christ. And, her immediate family will celebrate her well-lived life and carry on her incredible legacy - Forrest, Denise and Warren McNeill, Elise and Scott Marshall, four grandsons - Jarred and wife Kelsie McNeill, Beau and wife Alanna McNeill, Kyler and wife Hannah Marshall, and Kaden Marshall, as well as her great grandchildren - Brecken, Kolston, Maryn, and Whitten McNeill. Private services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Lubbock Christian School.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020