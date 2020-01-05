|
Floydada- Jon Jeral LaBaume was born on August 3, 1939 in Dublin, Texas to H.S. "Bunk" and Emma Spikes LaBaume. He passed away in Floydada on January 1 at the age of 80. He was raised on a poultry farm in Dublin. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1958, attended Tarleton State College before completing his degree in Agricultural Sciences from Sam Houston State University in 1962. He worked a short time for the US Department of Agriculture Cotton Division being based in Oklahoma City and Austin. In February 1963, Jon took a job with the USDA's Soil Conservation Service, now Natural Resources Conservation Service. He started in Silverton, transferred to Wellington, and in 1968 was transferred to Floydada as the district conservationist, retiring in 1998. He and Elaine McDaniel met in Silverton and married on October 4, 1964. Floydada became their life-long home, embracing the community and where they raised their children. Jon served on many boards through the years with SCS/NRCS along with the Floydada Chamber of Commerce board, the Floyd Co Stock Show Association Board serving as treasurer for 10 years, the City Park Church of Christ treasurer, a little league coach, 4-H and FFA parent volunteer just to name a few. In recognition of his volunteering, he was awarded the FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer and, along with Elaine, awarded the 4-H Silver Spur. In 1995 he and Elaine became charter board members of Floyd County Friends, with the purpose of building a large multi-purpose building for the county between Floydada and Lockney. As a volunteer, he oversaw the construction of the building. Upon completion in 1999 he became the center's first manager serving in that role until 2016, when his health no longer permitted it. In 1999 the Floydada Chamber of Commerce awarded him the Extra Mile volunteer award for his work on the Unity Center.
Jon was passionate about his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine; his son, Coy LaBaume and wife, Deb of Plainview; his daughter Kelli Childre and husband Charles of Austin; grandchildren Harrison Childre and Kate Childre, both LCU students; his lifetime soul mate, his identical twin, Don Earl LaBaume of Ohio; sisters Ann Haynes and Jane Bell of Austin along with numerous nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and life-long friends he cherished.
Visitation is Sunday from 4-6pm at City Park Church of Christ in Floydada, followed by a celebration of life at 10am on Monday. Burial will be in Stephenville on Tuesday at 2pm. Memorials are suggested to Lubbock Christian University or a Floyd County . Arrangements are with Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020