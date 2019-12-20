Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Jonathan SoRelle Obituary
Lubbock- Our heavenly father welcomed into his arms Jonathan SoRelle, age 47, of Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Littlefield, Texas but spent his most treasured years in Galveston and New Orleans.

He loved fine food, gourmet cooking and good company. He worked in the restaurant business where he met people from all walks of life. He never met a stranger, and his sense of humor was contagious. He loved spending time watering the plumeria with his dad. He enjoyed countless hours talking about the meaning of life with his mom.

The light of his life, however, was his precious daughter Leah. His one and only child, he shined brightest in her presence.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom and Kathy SoRelle; his brother Jeffrey SoRelle and wife Elizabeth; his daughter Leah Sutton and husband Noah; nieces Abigail and Lauren; special aunts Melodie SoRelle, Kelley Cayton, and Sharon Kocurek; and a host of other loved ones.

Services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, December 21st at Oakwood United Methodist Church in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
