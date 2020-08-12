Lubbock- The family of Jonelle Oswalt will celebrate her life of 88 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She received her Angel Wings on Monday, August 10, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Jonelle Oswalt was born on June 20, 1932, to Davie and Grace Judd in Lubbock, Texas. She married Winston Oswalt in 1950, in Lubbock. Jonelle was a long-time employee of Crenshaw, Dupree, and Milam for 35 years.
Survivors include her nephews, Daryl Dickey, David Dickey, and Davy Judd; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Davie Judd; mother, Grace Ezell Judd; husband, Winston Oswalt; daughter, Jo Ellan Oswalt; two sisters, Jon Ann Judd, Jenna Lee Dickey; brother, Don Judd; and two nieces, Teresa Ann Dickey, Cheryl Smith.