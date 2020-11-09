Lubbock- Jonnie Delle Brock Cogdell of Lubbock, Texas passed November 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, the family will gather for a private burial service in Snyder, Texas. A memorial for Jonnie Delle will be held in Lubbock when it is safe and appropriate to do so. She was born October 4, 1930. The only child of Gaston C. Brock and Mabel L Roach Brock. She attended school in the Snyder Independent School District. After graduation from Snyder High School and Hardin Simmons University she taught in the Snyder School system. In 1951 Jonnie Delle married D.M. Cogdell, Jr. and lived on the ranch north of Snyder for eleven years. While living there their two daughters were born Connie Delle Cogdell and Jonnie Carol Cogdell. In 1962 they moved to the ranch northeast of Floydada. In 1992 Jonnie Delle moved to Lubbock. She loved her family, friends, church and country. She enjoyed helping different charities as well as travel, bridge, ballet, art, music, reading and entertainment. She loved life and God. Jonnie Delle is survived by one daughter Connie Cogdell Clark and her husband Gaylon Clark, Carol's husband John P. Courtney and two grandsons John Cogdell Courtney and David Martin Courtney. Her parents and one Daughter Jonnie Carol Courtney preceded her in death.
It was Jonnie Delle's wish that in lieu of flowers she be remembered through gifts to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas, 79416 or Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79411 or a charity of your choice
.