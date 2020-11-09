1/1
Jonnie Delle Cogdell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jonnie Delle Brock Cogdell of Lubbock, Texas passed November 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, the family will gather for a private burial service in Snyder, Texas. A memorial for Jonnie Delle will be held in Lubbock when it is safe and appropriate to do so. She was born October 4, 1930. The only child of Gaston C. Brock and Mabel L Roach Brock. She attended school in the Snyder Independent School District. After graduation from Snyder High School and Hardin Simmons University she taught in the Snyder School system. In 1951 Jonnie Delle married D.M. Cogdell, Jr. and lived on the ranch north of Snyder for eleven years. While living there their two daughters were born Connie Delle Cogdell and Jonnie Carol Cogdell. In 1962 they moved to the ranch northeast of Floydada. In 1992 Jonnie Delle moved to Lubbock. She loved her family, friends, church and country. She enjoyed helping different charities as well as travel, bridge, ballet, art, music, reading and entertainment. She loved life and God. Jonnie Delle is survived by one daughter Connie Cogdell Clark and her husband Gaylon Clark, Carol's husband John P. Courtney and two grandsons John Cogdell Courtney and David Martin Courtney. Her parents and one Daughter Jonnie Carol Courtney preceded her in death.

It was Jonnie Delle's wish that in lieu of flowers she be remembered through gifts to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas, 79416 or Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79411 or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved