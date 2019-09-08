|
|
San Francisco - Jordan Broome found eternal peace on August 14th, 2019 in San Francisco, Ca. He was born in Lubbock on December 1, 1980 to John and Gwynn Broome. And the earth shook in response. A person of incredible charisma, Jordan was known for his quick wit, his dark sense of humor punctuated by bursts of lightness, his spiritual depth, and his undisputed title of Most Stubborn Man On Earth. One could often see Reverend Jordan delivering sermons on the street corners of the Tenderloin in San Francisco enrapturing all within earshot. Skilled with the ink and quill, Jordan was a brilliant writer and poet. His love and compassion allowed him to help many of the people he came into contact with. Jordan was a true original. A brilliant flame. An explosion of luminosity. He will be sorely missed. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents Jerry and Pauline Albracht of Hereford and James and Anna Broome of Lubbock; his beloved dogs Murray and Mootsers; and by father, John Broome of Lubbock. Loved ones include his mother Gwynn of San Marcos, his brother Ryan, sister-in-law Anna and niece Luthien of San Marcos, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Two celebrations of Jordan's life will be held. The first will be in San Marcos on September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at The Price Center, 222 W San Antonio St. The second will be held on Jordan's birthday at the Harbor Lights Center in San Francisco, CA on December 1, 2019 at 3 pm. Donations can be made to The Jordan Broome Patient Care Fund administered by the San Francisco Fire Department - www.gofundme.com/f/jordan-broome-patient-care-fund
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019