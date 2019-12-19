|
|
Lubbock- Memorial services for Jordan Thomas Brosius, 28, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Private inurnment services will be at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.
Jordan Thomas Brosius was born on February 20, 1991 to Tom and Charla Brosius in Lubbock, Texas. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He attended Bayless and Haynes Elementary, Evans and OL Slaton Jr. High and Monterey High School, graduating in 2009. He had a lifelong love of basketball and played or watched any time he could. He was especially skilled at the 3 point shot. He also loved playing golf with his dad and brother and was the only one in the family who had made a hole-in-one. Jordan had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. He loved his daughter fiercely and she adored her daddy.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Charla Brosius, brother; Justin Brosius, fiancee; Shantee Joiner and his daughter; Aubree Jane Brosius. He is also survived by his grandmother; Betty Brosius, grandfather; Charles Hornsby and uncles and aunts; Dave Brosius, Jeff and Melinda Hornsby, and Lance and Penny Hornsby. He was preceeded in death by grandfather; Craig Brosius, grandmother; Mary Ann Boggs, his great grandparents, and his best friend Ryan Lankford. Memorials can be made in honor of Jordan's daugther, Aubree Brosius at any Plains Capital Bank location.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019