Levelland- Mr. Jose Campos, 89 of Levelland, formerly of Hamlin, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Levelland. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Hamlin with Fr. Selva Pappu officiating. He is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Maria Campos of Hamlin; son Eric Campos of Sundown; and two granddaughters Marisol and Izabella Campos. Under the Professional Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019