Lubbock- Jose Francisco Hinojosa, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020. He was born February 21, 1955 in Edinburg, Texas to Jose F. and Carolina Hinojosa. Jose was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He enjoyed being with his family, nieces, and nephews. He had a passion for prayer, attending church, and receiving Holy Communion. He was humble and always kind. Jose will be remembered for always going to family outings. He enjoyed going to the mall and talking to his friends. He loved music and classic cars.Jose is survived by Olga and John Barraza, Richard and Maria Hinojosa, Irma and Buriel Molinar, Benjamin and his late wife Diana, Gloria and her late husband Eddie Hernandez, Sylvia and Mauricio Reyes, Guadalupe and Antonio Perez, 30 nephews and nieces, and 33 great grandnephews and grandnieces.Jose is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carolina Hinojosa, his sister Oralia,and his nephews Jesus Hinojosa, Mariano Molinar, and Santiago Vela.Visitation will be held Monday, September 7 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Deacon Joe Morin officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Rocky Hernandez, Jonathan Perez, Antonio Perez, Jr., Carlos Aguero, Eddie Hernandez, and Sonny Reyes.