Levelland- Funeral Services for Jose Isavel Reyes Jr. age 83 years, of Levelland passed away November 4, 2020 in Levelland. Services will be held November 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Fr. Jonathan Phillips. Music by Johnny Vasquez burial City of Levelland Cemetery. Head Duarte Funeral Home



