Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
Jose Jesus Perales


1933 - 2019
Jose Jesus Perales Obituary
Lubbock- Jose Jesus Perales, 86, of Lubbock, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1933 to Antonio Perales & Virginia Garcia in Odem, Texas. He was a hard worker & worked for White Swan for 19 years. Jose loved going to Jamaica's, the Rawlings Center, & traveling. He loved playing dominoes, going for walks, & riding his bike. He enjoyed family gatherings and all Mexican foods. Jose and his brother, Cuate, were inseparable. He was a loving father and grandfather, as well as a very humble and caring person. He made sure everyone had a nickname.

He is survived by his ex-wife Virginia Vasquez; his daughters, Melinda (Mike) Gauna, Magdalena Garza and Vicente, Melva (Mike) Shinn, & Melida Flores; his brothers, Chris (Rosa) Perales, & Joe Perales; his sisters, Toni Garcia & Maria Perez; his 10 grandchildren, 35 Great-Grandchildren, & 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Jose is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jose Jesus Perales, Jr.; his daughter, Melissa Ann Perales; & sister, Guadalupe Dela Torre.

A visitation will be held from 1-8 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and begin again 9am Thursday, August 1, 2019 with a rosary to be cited at 6:00 pm at Combest Memorial Chapel. Services will be 10:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Interim Hospice, Crown Point, La Plaza, as well as dear friends, Rita Vara & Tiffany.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
