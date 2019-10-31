|
Lubbock- Jose "Joe" Lara passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 7:00 pm followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 63 years at 10:30 am on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Joe Lara was born on January 18, 1956, to Timoteo and Paula Lara in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jose married Olga Luna Reyes on March 19, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas. He was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady Grace. His service to the church included Eucharistic Minister, CCE educator to the parish youth, and serving on both parish council and finance committee. Joe retired from Texas Department of Transportation (Tx DOT) after thirty-eight years of loyal service. He was actively involved in serving on the Tx DOT family scholarship fund and Texas Public Employee Association (TPEA) as the treasurer. Joe's philanthropy included volunteering for various charities and organizations within the Lubbock community. His hobbies included traveling, coin collection, and gambling.
Joe was a dedicated family man. His love as a father transcended traditional boundaries as he cared for and raised his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephew. Survivors include his wife, Olga Lara; son, G. Shawn Reyes, and wife, Cindy; raised as daughters, Leticia Flores Cooper, spouse Drew; Alexandra Lara Trevino, raised as his son, Rogelio Lara Jr., parents, Timoteo and Paula Lara; two sisters, Rosey Lara, and husband, Ed Gonzalez; Jane Cruz, and husband, Lupe; and two brothers, Rogelio and Steve A. Lara. He also leaves behind nieces Maria Gonzales, Anna Cruz, Abbie Lara, and nephews Jon Luna, Miguel Luna, and Vincente Cruz.
His thirteen grandchildren were the lights of his life. They are Andrew, Matthew, Zachariah, Aubree, Daesa, Zahdia, Aracely, Liliana, Selyna, Dominic, Deaven, Tony, and Fabian.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019