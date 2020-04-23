|
Lubbock- 14 September 1949 - 12 April 2020
Jose Luiz "Louie" Duran was born on 14 September 1949 to Mariano and Inez H. Duran in Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Victoria Flores and Raquel Paez, brothers Refugio Duran, Anselmo Duran, and Eligio "Joe" Duran. After growing up in Anton, TX, Louie became a nursing assistant and after working in Lubbock for a while, he moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and became an OR Instrument Tech for many years. After suffering a stroke, he returned to Lubbock and was cared for by his brother Eligio until Eligio's death in October 2019. He lived his final days at a nursing/rehabilitation facility and enjoyed spending his days at Silver Star Health Network for activities and socialization. Louie is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Services are pending with Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020