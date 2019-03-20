Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lubbock- Funeral Mass for Jose Rios Delgado, 90, of Lubbock, Texas will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00p.m.Thursday, March 21, 2019 with rosary services to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Jose by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Jose passed away March 18, 2019. He was born December 1, 1928 in Burlington, TX to Julio and Dionicia Delgado. He married Maria Gonzales Delgado on October 2, 1974. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2010. His son Joe Gonzales also preceded him in death on April 11, 2016. Loved ones include daughter Celia Lack of Austin; son Jose Delgado of Lubbock; son Gabriel Delgado (Robyn) of Cincinnati, OH; daughter Corina Benitez (Gabriel) of Lubbock; Betty Janssen (John) of Lubbock; Olga Hernandez of Lubbock. In addition, he is survived by 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nephews and nieces. His gentle loving spirit and infectious sarcasm will be eternally remembered.
