Crosbyton- Jose "Beetle" Sifuentes Jr. 56 of Crosbyton passed away November 30, 2020. Beetle was born February 15, 1964 in Lubbock to Jose and Evanglina Guerro Sifuentes. He loved cooking out and being around friends and family, he always lived life to the fullest and will be missed.
Beetle is preceded in death by his father Jose Sifuentes Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Terry Luebano of Crosbyton, two daughters; Janna Rendon of Crosbyton, and Stacy Saucedo of Coffman, four sisters; Joci Cuellar, Mary Lou Sifuentes, Olivia Salas all of Ralls, and Elizabeth Lira of Lubbock. He also leaves five grand-children; Alek'zander Sandoval, Reylei Rendon, Zoey Rendon, Madilyn Saucedo, and Avery Saucedo.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 3, 2020 in the Crosbyton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com