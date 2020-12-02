1/1
Jose "Beetle" Sifuentes
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crosbyton- Jose "Beetle" Sifuentes Jr. 56 of Crosbyton passed away November 30, 2020. Beetle was born February 15, 1964 in Lubbock to Jose and Evanglina Guerro Sifuentes. He loved cooking out and being around friends and family, he always lived life to the fullest and will be missed.

Beetle is preceded in death by his father Jose Sifuentes Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Terry Luebano of Crosbyton, two daughters; Janna Rendon of Crosbyton, and Stacy Saucedo of Coffman, four sisters; Joci Cuellar, Mary Lou Sifuentes, Olivia Salas all of Ralls, and Elizabeth Lira of Lubbock. He also leaves five grand-children; Alek'zander Sandoval, Reylei Rendon, Zoey Rendon, Madilyn Saucedo, and Avery Saucedo.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 3, 2020 in the Crosbyton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crosbyton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Crosbyton
622 West Aspen
Crosbyton, TX 79322
(806) 675-2150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved