Denver City- Funeral Mass for Josefina Zubiate ,98, of Denver City will be celebrated Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the St. William Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Josefina passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Denver City.
Josefina was born October 13, 1920 in Satevo Chihuahua, Mexico to Santos and Maria Altagracia Chavira Hierro. She married Cresencio Enrique Zubiate Jr. June 14, 1948 in Satevo Chihuahua, Mexico. Josefina moved to Denver City in 1980, she was a homemaker and a member of the St. William Catholic Church of Denver City.
Josefina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cresencio on October 26, 2010 and five siblings.
Josefina is survived by her three daughters Luz Elena Melendez and her husband Fransico, Maria Altagracia Rivera and her husband Tomas, Juana Otega all of Denver City; four Sons Enrique Zubiate, Santos Zubiate and his wife Leticia of Chihuahua, Ramon Zubiate and his wife Refugio (Cuca) all of Denver City, Luis Zubiate and his wife Elizana of Seminole; twenty -nine grandchildren, fourty-seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited Sunday February 17, 2019 at 6:30 P.M in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019