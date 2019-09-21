|
|
Seminole, Texas- ..... Funeral services for Joe Ed Stewart, 80, of Lubbock formerly of Seminole will be conducted Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Trotter officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Wednesday, September 18th in Lubbock.
Joe Ed was born September 19, 1938 to Clyde C. and Eula Roberts Stewart in Anson, Texas. Joe Ed and Janis Jackson were married October 11, 1960 in Mexico. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, served in the United States Navy, was a longtime farmer in Gaines County and enjoyed deer hunting. Joe Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, a grandson and a great granddaughter.
Joe Ed is survived by his wife Janis Stewart of Lubbock; three sons Joe Stewart and wife Nancy of Seminole, Calvin Stewart and wife Linda of Midland and Bobby Stewart and wife Donna of Edmond, Oklahoma; along with ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019