Slaton- Joseph Finch, 65, of Slaton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Englunds Funeral Chapel in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery, under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Joseph was born June 14, 1954 in Dimmitt to Robert and Patsy Ann Finch. He graduated from Dimmitt High School. He then proudly served for twelve years in the Army, serving in various countries and obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married Diane Kacures and they celebrated twenty years together. He was a truck driver for many years, driving for Agriplex and then locally for private farmers. He loved fishing, putting together model trucks and flight simulators.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce Sanders; and his brothers, Robert Jr., Sammy, Bobby and Taft Finch.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Diane of Slaton; his daughters, Amanda Biggs and husband, Chris of Lubbock and Tessa Campbell of Houston; his sons, Brian Hecimovich and wife, Dorothy of San Antonio, Ryan Kacures and wife, Tiffani of Slaton, and Carnell McDaniel of Clovis, NM; his sisters, Sarah Frazier and husband, Kerry of Lubbock and Brenda Yarbrough of Olton; his brothers, Willie Finch of Plainview, Billy Finch of Hart, Randy Finch and wife, Pam of Lubbock, Steven Finch of Hart, Michael Finch of Lubbock, Arthur Finch and wife, Robin of Plainview and Bruce Finch and wife, Kim of Slaton; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019