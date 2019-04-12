Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Haynes Sr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Haynes Sr. Obituary
Borger, TX- 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1959 to Maynor and Pearlie Haynes in Borger, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Lynnette; 4 children, Joseph, Jr., Jeremiah, Shavonda, and Tyrell; mother, Pearlie; 2 sisters, Shunita and Zenobia; 2 brothers, Libery and Samuel; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Borger, Texas. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now