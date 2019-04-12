|
Borger, TX- 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1959 to Maynor and Pearlie Haynes in Borger, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Lynnette; 4 children, Joseph, Jr., Jeremiah, Shavonda, and Tyrell; mother, Pearlie; 2 sisters, Shunita and Zenobia; 2 brothers, Libery and Samuel; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Borger, Texas. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019