Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
More Obituaries for Joseph Hutchinson
Joseph I. Hutchinson


1946 - 2020
Joseph I. Hutchinson Obituary
Lubbock- 73 passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Joseph was born to Isaac and Anna Hutchinson on April 2, 1946. He attended Tuskegee Institute and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served 23 years. Joseph leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Nora Hutchinson; daughter, Desiree Hutchinson; two sons, Vance Hutchinson and Viscent Hutchinson; five sisters, V. Ellison, Yolanda (Carl) Bolder, Yvonne (Alvin) Davison, Itasca (Ronald) Jenkins, and Maureen Hutchinson; four brothers, Edward (Sylvia) Hutchinson, Virgil (Nadia) Hutchinson, Corbett Hutchinson, and Marvin Hutchinson; a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
