More Obituaries for Joseph Vizza
Joseph M. Vizza


1964 - 2020
Joseph M. Vizza Obituary
Lubbock- Joseph M. Vizza, 55, of Lubbock, TX, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1964 to Joseph and Rita Vizza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joseph graduated from Father Judge High School in 1982. He then served in the United States Army for 4 years. Joseph last worked for the United States Postal Service. He is survived by his sisters, Debra Meehan and Jackie Kairis, and daughters, Kandace and Sophia. He loved gardening, hiking, and enjoyed volunteering at Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue. There will be a small memorial service with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue http://www.savinggracepitbullrescue.org/donate---shop.html
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
