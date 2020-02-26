Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1963 - 2020
Joseph Mark Johnson Obituary
Lubbock- 56, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Joseph was born May 29, 1963 to James and Marie Johnson in Lorenzo, TX. He graduated from Frenship High School. He was a true Dallas Cowboy fan. He leaves to cherish is memory; his wife, Sandra Johnson; mother, Marie Johnson; four daughters, Tiffany Johnson, Marie Johnson, Cassandra Johnson, and Kiesha Johnson; four sons, Undre Baker, Mark Johnson, Artist White, and Roy Johnson; three sisters, Barbara Sterling, Jacqueline King, and Sherie Johnson; five brothers, James Johnson, Jr., Richard Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Robert Johnson, Sr., and Tommy Johnson; 34 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
