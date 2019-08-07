Home

Joseph "Joe" Mitchell


1935 - 2019
Joseph "Joe" Mitchell Obituary
Lubbock- 84, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1935 to the late Rufus and Jessie Ann Mitchell in Harrison County. Joe worked at Pete's Seed and Grain which was later renamed Northrup King Seed where he retired after 47 years. He came out of retirement to work at M & M Tire Service. Joe leaves to cherish his memory; special friend, Christine Howard and her family; daughter, Sherry Flakes; two sons, Willie Mitchell and Joey Mitchell; brother, Estra (Jean) Mitchell; sister, Nora Lee Brown; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a host of other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
