Lubbock- Joseph N. Rothering, born April 14, 1952 in Wabasha, MN beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend died unexpectedly on April 12, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Gaylord and Socorro Rothering, daughter Jodi Winn and sister Sandra Lucas. He is survived by his wife Karla Rothering of Lubbock, daughter Jennifer Freeman of Albuquerque, daughter Jessica Rothering of Lubbock, sister Patricia Montoya and her husband Stan of Galveston. He was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Joey Winn, Miranda Garcia and Christopher Lea. He had two nephews Gregory Lucas II and John Lucas and three nieces Jennifer Oditt, Michele Anderson and Elizabeth Schmidt.
Family and friends will celebrate Joe's life with a memorial service in early summer so that all his loved ones can attend. We wish to thank everyone for their prayers and good will.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020