Joseph Waldorf Leaney
1931 - 2020
Carrollton, TX- Joseph Waldorf Leaney, was born in Boston, Massachusetts to his parents, John E. Leaney, Sr. and Anne G. Waldorf on August 27, 1931.

He served his country for 20+ years in the U.S. Air Force and finished his retirement with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the VFW and of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4271, both in Lubbock, Texas. He was an avid card player and held a lifetime Master Bridge Player.

He was married for 64 years to his beloved wife, Olga M. Leaney, until she passed on July 5, 2018.

He is survived by his brother, John E Leaney, Jr., by his six children, Patricia Croom, Edward Leaney, Sandra West, Mary Estrello, Richard Leaney and Janet O'Donnell, and their spouses, 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

To celebrate his 88 years of life we respectfully request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of our father to one of the following: Metrocrest Services (Farmers Branch, TX), Children of the Fallen Patriots, or Soldier's Angels.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
