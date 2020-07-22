Carrollton, TX- Joseph Waldorf Leaney, was born in Boston, Massachusetts to his parents, John E. Leaney, Sr. and Anne G. Waldorf on August 27, 1931.He served his country for 20+ years in the U.S. Air Force and finished his retirement with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the VFW and of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4271, both in Lubbock, Texas. He was an avid card player and held a lifetime Master Bridge Player.He was married for 64 years to his beloved wife, Olga M. Leaney, until she passed on July 5, 2018.He is survived by his brother, John E Leaney, Jr., by his six children, Patricia Croom, Edward Leaney, Sandra West, Mary Estrello, Richard Leaney and Janet O'Donnell, and their spouses, 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.To celebrate his 88 years of life we respectfully request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of our father to one of the following: Metrocrest Services (Farmers Branch, TX), Children of the Fallen Patriots, or Soldier's Angels.