Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephina Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephina Gonzales


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephina Gonzales Obituary
Lubbock- Josephina Gonzales passed away on April 19, 2020. On Friday, April 24, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Mrs. Gonzales will be available for viewing under the guidelines of the city of officials at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will celebrate her life of 67 years at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now