Lubbock- Josephina Gonzales passed away on April 19, 2020. On Friday, April 24, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Mrs. Gonzales will be available for viewing under the guidelines of the city of officials at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will celebrate her life of 67 years at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020