Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Garcia Obituary
MARCH 29, 1942-- DECEMBER 2005

We can't believe it's been fourteen years since we laid you to rest. We knew little that day, God was going to call your name, In life we loved you dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing is the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. We love you and miss you dearly. Until we meet again. Baby, Tommy, Josh, Chiquio, Abie and extended family
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -