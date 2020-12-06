1/1
Josephine Garcia
2005 - 2005
March 29, 1942- DECEMBER, 2005

We can't believe it's been fifteen years since we laid you to rest. We knew little that day, God was going to call your name, In life we loved you dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing is the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. We love you and miss you dearly. Until we meet again. Baby, Tommy, Josh, Chiquio, Abie and extended family

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
