Lubbock- Josephine Jimenez was born in Maxwell, TX on January 15, 1933 to the late Leon Velasquez and Clara Flores Velasquez. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020 at the age of 87 years. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose Felimon Jimenez; two sons, Jose Enrique Jimenez and Joe Henry Jimenez; and by two sons-in-law, Danny Valdez and Joe Sendejo. She is survived by her children, Sylvia Valdez, Dcn. Vincent Felimon Jimenez (Nora), Yolanda Sendejo, Victor Manuel "Hoss" Jimenez (Melissa), Hector Noel Jimenez (Cindy), Jaime Edwardo Jimenez (Lucy), Edwin Daniel Jimenez (Mary Jo) and Dcn. Adrian Rene Jimenez (Rose); 24 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Saturday, February 15 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and again on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020