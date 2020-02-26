Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Paoli Cemetery
Paoli, OK
View Map
Joshua Lynn Keeney


1975 - 2020
Joshua Lynn Keeney Obituary
Lubbock- Joshua Keeney passed away on February 24, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm this evening, February 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 44 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services will follow on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 am in the Paoli Cemetery in Paoli, OK. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
