Lubbock- Joshua Keeney passed away on February 24, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm this evening, February 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 44 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services will follow on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 am in the Paoli Cemetery in Paoli, OK. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020