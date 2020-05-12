|
Lubbock- On Friday, May 08, 2020, Josie Gonzales, at age 67 left this life to start her new life. She lived in Merkel, Tx. She was born in Colorado City, Tx. She will be buried at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park 5740 W. 19th St., Lubbock, Tx, 79407. She will have the viewing at 9 am. She will have a grave site service at 10 am. Raise by Manual and Florine Gonzales. They had 13 children 5 boys and 8 girls. She never married or had children. She raised her niece and nephew which lead to her become a second mother to them. She got the chance to experience mother-hood and being a grandma. Ashley Lechuga, Jacqueline Romero, Timothy Moreno, Jeremy Moreno. Who all love her as their own Mother! She also had great nieces and nephews as her own grandkids Gabriella Renteria, Jeremy Moreno, Adrian Acosta, Penelope Moreno, Maria Moreno. She love when the kids got to go to the house and play and eat. She would go outside with them and sit and watch them play or go walk around with them. She love when Adrian would go over and stay the night that was her sweet baby boy. She love him dearly. He loved her cooking would always say na'na can u make me something to eat and tortillas please! She laughed and say boy ok. She was a wonderful strong and independent woman. She love her family and love to be around them. She love to go out to eat at Furs Foods, Grandes, Golden corral and China Star. She also love to go visit her sisters and brothers every chance she could get or have. Josie would like to go gambling, she wouldn't spend much but love the thrill of the chance of getting some money back or any at all. Josie will be miss dearly by all family members. After her parents pass away, she became the mother hend to her brothers and sisters. She was deeply loved and respected. She was her family guidance, supportive, comfort, and advice. She was the rock that held the family together. She leaves behind three brothers; Daniel Gonzales, Ray Gonzales, and Jimmy Gonzales. And five sisters; Deborah Roman, Diana Rios, Carolyn Romero, Linda Zapata, and Maggie Gonzales. The one that are deceased, Lena Romero, Janie Garza, Jr Gonzales, Florentine Gonzales. She also leaves 31 nieces and nephews; And 34 great nieces and nephews. Josie had big heart and was an amazing person. She will forever be in our hearts!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020