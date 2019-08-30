|
|
Lubbock- Joy Faye Yocham, 84 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born October 25, 1934 in Courtney, Oklahoma to Elmer Codas and Sarah Jane (Rodgers) Hogue. Joy attended Buckeye Union High School. She married Virgil Almous Yocham January 30, 1951. They relocated to Lubbock from Phoenix, Arizona in January of 1972. Joy ministered at Sunset International Bible Institute for 17 years. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Virgil; children, Stephen Yocham, Kimberly Johnson, Tyler Yocham all of Lubbock; siblings, Patty Colville of Goodyear, Arizona, Randy Hogue of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Ray Hogue; sons, Gary Ray and David Len Yocham; granddaughter, Cydnee Payne
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019