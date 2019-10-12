Home

Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooper United Methodist Church
Joy Lazelle Cade


1930 - 2019
Joy Lazelle Cade Obituary
Tyler- Joy Lazelle Cade, 89, formerly of Slaton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Tyler.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cooper United Methodist

Church, US 87 and Woodrow Rd. Arrangements by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Joy was born January 26, 1930 in Lubbock County to Jesse Lamar and Francis Moszell Tims.

Joy married the love of her life, Charles L. Cade on December 25, 1947. They shared 66

wonderful years together.

She was a homemak

er and a teacher in the Uvalde School District for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Ingram Kamps and husband, Gerald of Tyler; three

grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren.

The family suggest memorials

be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd

Tyler, TX 75701

Condolences may be shared at www.Englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
