Joy Wilson

Lubbock- Joy Vern Ivy Wilson passed from this life to Glory on June 10, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, Texas on December 26, 1936 to Fred and Viola Huckaby Ivy. The family moved to Lubbock County in 1941 and later to the Arnett community of Hockley County to begin farming.
Joy attended school in Smyer and Ropesville. She met Harmon Lee Wilson in 1952, and they were married at the Ivy family home on June 4, 1954. While raising their three children, Harmon and Joy farmed cotton for many decades.
Joy and Harmon greatly enjoyed square dancing throughout Texas, the United States, and Canada. They were very active in the local Merry Mixers square dance club, and later founded the Diamond Jubilees club in Lubbock. During their many years in square dancing Joy loved to act as travel coordinator for the square dance club and would plan their group trips and various sight-seeing stops along the way. Joy was an amazing seamstress and crafter and made many of her own square dance dresses.
Joy loved adventures and was especially happy when she was driving her 40' RV across the United States. Joy had many special friends she cherished throughout her life. She never met a stranger. She loved visitors and good conversations.
During her later years, Joy enjoyed her memberships at the DAV and the Elks Lodge in Lubbock. Joy was always the family historian and a great storyteller. Joy was fearless, feisty, adventurous, a great cook, a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved wearing a good hat and would never turn away a compliment. Anyone who met Joy never forgot her. She left a special and lasting impression on everyone around her.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Viola Ivy; son Jack Lee Wilson; husband Harmon Lee Wilson; brother J.P. Ivy and sister, Katherine Ivy Thomas. She is survived by 2 daughters; La Vanda Wilson Jones of Albuquerque, NM and Geinece Wilson McKinney and husband Mike of Horseshoe Bay, TX. She will be missed by her dear friend and travel companion Jeanne Barbee. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Melissa Del Ferraro (Craig) of Las Cruces, NM., MeLinda Clarke of San Jose, CA., Zachary McKinney (Heather) of Shreveport, LA., Jessica Joy Nichols (Russell) of Horseshoe Bay, TX., Wendy Marie Kimbrell (Brandon), Joshua Wilson of Lubbock, TX, and Matthew Wilson of Lubbock, TX. Joy leaves behind nine great grandchildren; Trenton Chase Del Ferraro, Trevon Del Ferraro, AlexZandria Clarke, Kaden and Evelyn Lee McKinney, Marissa, Allie Joy and McCoy Nichols, and Annabelle Ruth Kimbrell.
Graveside service will be 10:00AM Tuesday at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.