Joyce Alene Steagall

Joyce Alene Steagall Obituary
Lubbock- Joyce Alene Kimbrough Steagall, 80, of Lubbock, Texas passed from this life April 13, 2020. She was born October 25, 1939 in Smyer, Texas to the late T. H. and Reola Kimbrough. She graduated from Levelland High School and was Realtor for many years. Those left to cherish her memory are the love of her life husband, Irwin Steagall; daughter Darla Hershey and husband Dale; son, Philip Steagall and wife, Karla; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers. Memorial service will be held at later date. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
