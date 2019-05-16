Lubbock- Joyce Ann McQueen was born on July 2, 1931 in Bailey, Texas to Raymond Clifford and Annie Laura Smith. She married Jack Warren McQueen on December 29, 1948 in Lubbock. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2017. Joyce started selling real estate for McQueen Realtors in 1964. She received the Realtor Emeritus Award from the National Association of Realtors for a career of over fifty years. She was a charter member of Southcrest Baptist Church. She was always active in her childrens PTA during their elementary school years. She was known as MeMa to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by son, Bobby (Kathy) McQueen; daughters, Lana (Jim) Henley; Gwen (Dwight) Sanders; Grandchildren Lauren Fincher; Heather (Chad) Henthorn; Mindy (Nathan) Jordan; Jana (Charles) Torres; Brandon (Emmy Lu) Henley and Blake Henley. Great Grandchildren: Tanner Fincher, Halle Henthorn, Jace Jordan, Jantzen Torres, Tess Henthorn, Kaylee Jordan, Liam Torres, Cooper Fincher, Levi Fincher and Whitten Henley (due 7/3). Nephew Roger Case of Palm Springs, CA; Nieces Joy Engram of Lubbock and Sue Derrick of Garland, TX.



She is also preceded in death by a brother Mack Smith; sister, Geneva "Mimi" Randles, and a great-grandson Bailey Fincher.



Joyce passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Sanders Chapel with a committal service following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Officiating will be Scott Herron. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 12:15 p.m.



Donations can be made to The Bailey Fincher Foundation, which gives scholarships to deserving students and needing children at Christmas, 915 Vereda Del Valle, El Paso, Texas 79932.



The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of The Porch Swing and Accolade Home Health. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019