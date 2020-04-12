|
Lubbock- Joyce "Maga" Elnora Lovelace passed away on April 9, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 94 years on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and to share memories and expressions of sympathy and the end of the obituary.
Joyce Elnora was born on March 4, 1926, to W.E. "Buck" and Estel Johnson in Wills Point, Texas. Joyce married Bob Lovelace on June 21, 1967, in Lubbock, Texas.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Schleuse; son, Wayne McNelly, daughter -in- law, Linda McNelly and seven grandchildren, Mike, Debbie, Trisha, Angela, Jody, Denise, and Joe David; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, two brothers, Jerry Johnson, and wife, Mary; Jimmy Johnson and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law, Jean Johnson; sister in law, Sherron Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, "Buck" and Estel May Johnson; husband, Bob Lovelace; son, David McNelly; grandchild, Tiffany McNelly Groves; two brothers, Ed (Cotton) Johnson, and Walter Johnson; two sisters, Doris Johnson Michael, and Lois Johnson Byrd.
This is a poem she wrote in High School and won an award, "Yesterday was but a memory, tomorrow is but a dream, so make the most of the day in between.
The family of Joyce "Maga" Elnora Lovelace has designated "Meals on Wheels" for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020