Joyce Hancock
Seminole- Graveside services for Joyce Hancock, age 96 of Seminole, Texas will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas with Pastor Gilbert Ramirez officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Joyce Loretta Claiborne Hancock, 96 of Seminole Texas passed away on September 15, 2020. Joyce was born in Cottonwood of Eddy County NM. Joyce married Horace Hancock on Feb 24, 1952 and they celebrated 63 years of marriage prior to Horace's passing. Joyce was a homemaker and a proud farmers wife.

Joyce had a passion for reading, crocheting, canning vegetables out of her garden, sewing and loving on her grandbabies. She was devoted to her family and making sure everyone was taken care of whether it was with a full stomach, a good book, a homemade afghan, or a full tank of gas.

Joyce is survived by their three daughters, Linda of Midland, Texas, Loretta (Joe Gammill) of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and Lanell (Allen Flaugher) of Seminole, Texas. She is also survived by her 4 granddaughters; Melisa Crist and husband of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, Lori Gammill of Clovis New Mexico, and Shara Ivans and husband of Artesia, New Mexico, Keri Gammill of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, 9 great grandchildren, as well as her sister, Jimmie Pettigrew and nieces Rhonda Wheeler and Eva Lou Page and numerous other family members.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Etta and James, her husband Horace, son Dell Ross Claiborne and sister Willie Key.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America Cancer Society or a favorite charity of your choice.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home & Chapel
410 Nw 21St St
Seminole, TX 79360
(432) 758-5440
