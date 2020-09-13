Longview- Joyce Jean Finley was born to Faye and Alton Earp on September 13, 1932, in Savage Gin, Texas. Joyce passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Joyce was a longtime resident of Lubbock, Texas. She was a member of the Lubbock Women's Club and an avid Bridge player. She was involved in many civic organizations and was a member of both Grace Presbyterian and Covenant Presbyterian in Lubbock. She attended Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University. She married Durwood Finley in 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, M.J. Earp. She is survived by her sister, Doris Gentry, of Amarillo.
She began her career as a teller at Citizens National Bank. She quickly rose through the ranks and was named Vice President of Texas Commerce Bank, Lubbock. She oversaw the handling of both domestic and international cotton transactions for Texas Commerce Bank. She retired after over fifty years at Texas Commerce Bank, but never one to sit idle, she returned to banking at American State Bank for a short time as a financial advisor.
Joyce was a devoted wife to her husband, Durwood Finley, of 62 years. She was a wonderful mother to her two children, Terre Finley Dunn and Jim Lee Finley. She is survived by her husband, Durwood, daughter, Terre and husband Clement Dunn, son, Jim and his wife Leah Finley, all of Longview. She was Grandmom to her beloved grandchildren Charlie Dunn, Mackenzie Dunn, Harper Finley, and Hudson Finley. Joyce had many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.
Special thanks to her devoted niece, Dena Earp for her help and care. The family would like to also thank her caregivers, Carla Jones, Pam Watson, Tammie Watson, and Judy Foster, for the extra efforts and attention they gave to Joyce.
Due to the pandemic a private family graveside service will be held in Big Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
