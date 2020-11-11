Lubbock- 81, To our mom, the flower that will bloom in our hearts forever was born on Wednesday, September 6, 1939 and went to home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home with her children by her side. She retired from the Lubbock Stat School in 1991, she will be missed by her family and the lives of those she touched. Celebration will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary.