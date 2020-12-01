Lubbock - Joyce Lee Crooks, 61, was born on August 10, 1959 in Muleshoe, TX. She passed away on November 22, 2020 at her home with her loved ones. Joyce was in the restaurant business for many years and her favorite employer Dixie Dog in Wolfforth, TX for 20 years. She loved seeing her regular customers and especially enjoyed her family coming for a special meal with her. She is proceeded in death by her husband Ronnie Dean Crooks, her father Elton Ray Stroud and Mother Zora Onella Flynn, a Sister Glenda Kay Hyatt, two sons John Paul Harrison and "Baby Boy Harrison", and her grandson Joshua Kyle Beeman. Survived by 2 sons Rickie Harrison Jr. and his wife Kelli, Robert Harrison and his wife Kyla, 2 daughters Christy Grubbs and her husband Jackie, Laura Beeman, a step-daughter Skylar Crooks all of Lubbock. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters Calvin Stroud, Silas Stroud, Frank Stroud, Gladys Hendrich and Carolyn VanWettering. She was blessed with 15 grandkids Jimmie, Averi, Grace, Katija, Cheryl, Jackelyn, Trevor, Jordan, Nathan, Brison, Brikayln, Brantley, Brexley, Zoe, Aiva; and 7 great grandkids Paisley, Ilyn, Nova, Noah, Axel, Ryan, and Alicen. Numerous nieces and nephews. "Nanny" loved studying and discussing God's word and listening to the old gospel songs. Spending time with her family especially her grandkids and teaching them about Jesus was her passion. (Though he brings grief, he also shows compassion because of the greatness of his unfailing love.) Lamentations 3:32 The family would like Thank Interim Hospice of Lubbock and their dedicated staff. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Family will receive friends and relatives from 1 pm until service time. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com